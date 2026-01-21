Illegal fishing on the rise along Volta coast

Some communities along the coast of the Volta Region, including Keta, Anloga, Kedzi, Vodza, Amutsinu, and Anyanyui, are witnessing a surge in illegal fishing activities, raising concerns among local fishermen and stakeholders.

Some of the methods being deployed in the illegal fishing expeditions include drakoning, chemical fishing, light fishing, and drifting, while the use of DDT, Lambda cyhalothrin, rotenone, cyanide, and saponin were said to be on high usage.

The causes of illegal fishing in the area were attributed to the involvement of some chief fishermen, who collaborated with outsiders to engage in prohibited practices.

Mr Victor Dzokoto, the Volta Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Canoe Fishermen Council, disclosed that the situation was getting out of hand and needed to be addressed urgently.

He alleged that some fishermen from Ada and other far-off communities were constantly seen at the shores of Keta, Anloga, and Ketu South Municipalities, who partnered with some unscrupulous local chief fishermen to carry out the illegal activities.

“Their methods of illegal fishing include the use of chemicals and explosives to catch fish, and use unauthorised nets, which do not only deplete fish stocks, but also harm the environment. These practices are detrimental to the sustainability of fishery resources and pose a threat to our livelihoods,” he said.

Mr Dzokoto warned that the chemicals used in the illegal fishing exploits were often toxic and could contaminate the water, affect not only the fish stock but also other aquatic life and could also have severe consequences for human health and the ecosystem as well.

He explained that the effects of illegal fishing were far-reaching, with local fishermen struggling to make ends meet, due to the depletion of fish stocks while the practice also undermined efforts to conserve and manage fishery resources sustainably.

“To curb illegal fishing, I think we need to come together as stakeholders to address the issue. Our chiefs, government and all authorities must play an active role to see an end to these bad practices.

We need to name, punish and shame any fisherman who engages in illegal fishing, to serve as an example for others to desist from the act, as well as report any suspicious activities to the authorities,” he said.

He said the Canoe Fishermen Council was working with other agencies to sensitise fishermen on the dangers of illegal fishing and the importance of sustainable fishing practices, to create more advocacy for stricter enforcement of fisheries laws and regulations.

Mr Philip Zegui, a fisherman at Tetevikope, a suburb of Keta, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, if the situation was not addressed, it could lead to the total collapse of the fishery sector, which could affect the livelihoods of many people who depended on fishing.

He expressed frustration with the lack of support from authorities, which emboldened those engaging in the illegal activities, and appealed to the Volta Regional Fisheries Department to increase its surveillance and enforcement of fisheries laws, to combat illegal fishing.

He said communities along the coast of the Volta Region were calling for tougher penalties for those caught engaging in illegal fishing, to deter others, and warned that the situation required urgent attention from all stakeholders to protect the fishery resources and ensure sustainable livelihoods for local fishermen.

Some residents of the affected communities also encouraged the chief fishermen to uphold their crucial roles in addressing the issue, by reporting any illegal activities and promoting sustainable fishing practices among their members.

GNA