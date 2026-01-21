Funeral for late NDC’s Nicholas Yao Aklorbortu set for February 14  

A pre-burial service of the late Nicholas Yao Aklorbortu, former Communication Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the South Tongu Constituency, is scheduled to take place on February 14, 2026, at 0900 hours at the Sogakope Methodist Church.

Mr Aklorbortu was also the Regional Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) at Ho.

He passed away on December 5, 2025, following a tragic motor accident along the Adaklu stretch of the Ho to Sogakope Road when he was returning from the 41st National Farmers’ Day celebration held in Ho.

News of his death sent shockwaves through the communities and the region.

A funeral arrangement programme released by the family and sighted by the Ghana News Agency, said there shall be family gathering and vigil at the deceased's residence behind Total Child Preparatory school on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

The body of the deceased would be conveyed from Richard Novati Catholic Hospital Mortuary at Sogakope to the deceased house, where other funeral rites would take place.

It has been confirmed that, on Saturday, February 14, 2026, the burial service would be held at Sogakope Stadium, which would be officiated by the Assemblies of God Church, Redemption Chapel, Sogakope, at exactly 1000 hours.

In interment is expected to follow thereafter at the family cemetery at Avenorpeme, in the Akatsi South Municipality.

“The thanksgiving ceremony would be held on Sunday, February 15, at the Assemblies of God Church, Sogakope, Redemption Chapel at 0900 hours,” the programme stated.

The family in the funeral announcement, has further invited friends, family, and well-wishers to join them in paying their last respects to the deceased in a funeral programme which would feature a procession, prayers, and tributes from families, friends, NDC party, among others.

Late Aklorbortu’s untimely death occurred on Friday, December 5, after he was involved in a fatal motor accident Ho,

He was known for his zeal and dedication to work, and his passing was a great loss to the communities and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the region and beyond.

The NDC party in their earlier tribute has expressed condolences to the families, describing Mr Aklorbortu as a committed, dedicated and hardworking party official.

The funeral arrangements have been made in accordance with Ghanaian customs and traditions and the family requested that attendees wear traditional red or black attire to show respect to the deceased.

Aklorbortu’s legacy is expected to live through the lives he touched, and he would be remembered for his dedication to his work and his commitment to the NDC.

The funeral service is expected to be a celebration of Mr Nicholas Yao Aklorbortu’s life and legacy as well as create opportunity for friends, family, and well-wishers to come together and pay their respects.

The families request that the media respect their privacy during this difficult time.

The deceased left behind a wife, Madam Gladys Agbi, and four children: Ruth Emefa, Israel Sedem, Joshua Elikem, and Emmanuel Selinam Aklorbortu.

GNA