Chief Justice highlights court congestion, seeks enhanced support from finance ministry

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie has identified congestion in Ghana’s courts as a major barrier to effective justice delivery and revealed that several measures are being considered to tackle the challenge.

The Chief Justice made the remarks during a courtesy visit to the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, on Wednesday, January 21, aimed at strengthening collaboration between the Judiciary and the Executive. He used the occasion to formally express the Judiciary’s gratitude to the Ministry of Finance for its continued support.

Justice Baffoe Bonnie also highlighted concerns about working conditions within the courts, emphasizing the need for sustained institutional support to enhance efficiency and improve outcomes across the justice system.

Responding, Minister Forson assured the Chief Justice of the Ministry’s commitment to working closely with both the Judiciary and the Ministry of Justice to address the courts’ operational challenges. He disclosed that one of the measures under consideration includes allowing the Judiciary to fully access and utilize 100 percent of its Internally Generated Funds (IGF) to meet urgent operational needs.

The meeting was attended by Supreme Court Judge Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, Acting Director of the Ghana School of Law Prof. Raymond Atuguba, and Judicial Secretary Ahmed Musah.