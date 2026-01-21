Questionable EXIM Bank loan disbursements referred to security agencies — Trade Minister

The Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has revealed that the government has successfully recovered GH¢107 million from previously defaulted loans, while certain Ghana EXIM Bank disbursements have been referred to security agencies over concerns about irregularities.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, January 21, the Minister said the actions are part of broader efforts to strengthen oversight, ensure credit discipline, and safeguard public funds.

According to Ofosu-Adjare, Ghana EXIM Bank disbursed GH¢304 million in 2025 under a strict credit creation policy designed to support projects that contribute to economic growth and ensure repayment.

“Disbursements must meet stringent requirements. This is not money for the boys or money for the girls,” she said. “Applicants must demonstrate how the credit will benefit the economy and show the ability to repay the loan. These are not free funds.”

The Minister noted that the Bank has intensified recovery efforts, successfully retrieving GH¢107 million from loans that had not been serviced. Legal proceedings have been initiated on several cases, while others with unclear disbursement histories have been referred to security agencies for thorough investigation.

“There are loans whose disbursement we cannot explain. These have been referred to the appropriate authorities to be dealt with promptly,” she added, emphasizing the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and fiscal discipline.