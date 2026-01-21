NDC issues guidelines, timetable for Ayawaso East parliamentary primary

The governing National Democratic Congress has released official guidelines and a detailed timetable for its upcoming parliamentary primary in the Ayawaso East Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

In a press release signed by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the National Secretariat outlined the nomination procedures, filing fees, concessions, and key dates, while urging aspirants and stakeholders to uphold fairness, unity, and internal democracy throughout the process.

According to the guidelines, nomination forms will be obtained from and submitted to the NDC’s Greater Accra Regional Office within the approved period. Aspirants will only be granted access to the official delegates’ list after verification that the approved filing fee has been paid into the party’s designated bank account.

The cost of the nomination form has been fixed at GHS 5,000, while the filing fee is set at GHS 40,000. Female aspirants and Persons Living with Disabilities are entitled to a 50 percent reduction in the filing fee. The party stressed that all payments must be made directly into the NDC’s official account at UMB Bank, Adabraka Branch, and that cheques or bankers’ drafts will not be accepted.

The timetable released by the party indicates that nominations will open on Saturday, January 24, 2026, from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Greater Accra Regional Office. Submission of completed nomination forms is scheduled for Tuesday, January 27, 2026, within the same time frame and at the same venue. Vetting, balloting, and the hearing of appeals will take place on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, also at the Regional Office. The parliamentary primary itself is slated for Saturday, February 7, 2026, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at a venue to be announced within the Ayawaso East Constituency.

The NDC has called on all aspirants to conduct their campaigns with decency, respect, and discipline in line with the party’s values. The Secretariat also urged strict adherence to the outlined timelines and procedures to ensure a transparent, credible, and peaceful primary.

Mr Kwetey reaffirmed the party’s commitment to fairness, inclusivity, and unity, noting that the Ayawaso East primary is expected to further strengthen the NDC’s democratic credentials ahead of the 2026 general elections.