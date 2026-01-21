Razak Kojo Opoku clarifies Prof. Adu Boahen’s health status during 1996 NPP presidential primary

Ghanaian academic and political commentator Dr Razak Kojo Opoku has issued a detailed public statement disputing long standing claims that renowned historian and politician Prof Albert Adu Boahen was ill during the New Patriotic Party presidential contest in 1996.

In the statement, Dr Opoku argues that there is no credible evidence to support assertions that Prof Adu Boahen’s performance in the 1996 elections was affected by sickness. He maintains that neither Prof Adu Boahen himself nor members of his immediate family or close political associates ever publicly indicated that he was unwell at the time.

Dr Opoku further notes that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, who served as Prof Adu Boahen’s campaign manager in 1996 and is widely regarded as his political protégé, has never confirmed claims that the former NPP flagbearer was sick during the campaign period.

According to the statement, Prof Adu Boahen also did not, in any of his writings, attribute his electoral outcome to health challenges.

Dr Opoku insists that Prof Adu Boahen’s health difficulties began several years after the 1996 elections. He explains that the historian suffered strokes in 2000 and 2001, which later affected his public engagements. These health challenges, he said, prevented Prof Adu Boahen from accepting a proposed appointment to the Council of State under President John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration in 2001.

The statement adds that Prof Adu Boahen remained active and healthy during the NPP’s 2000 campaign, when he publicly supported J A Kufuor in the election that eventually ended nearly two decades of NDC rule.

Despite declining health after 2000, Prof Adu Boahen continued to make significant scholarly contributions. In 2003, two major works associated with him were published, including Asantehene Agyeman Prempeh’s The History of Ashanti Kings and the Whole Country Itself, edited by a team of leading historians, and a monograph on Yaa Asantewaa and the Asante British War of 1900 to 1901, edited by Prof Emmanuel Akyeampong.

Prof Adu Boahen spent much of the final years of his life receiving medical care at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, where he died on May 24, 2006, on his 74th birthday.

Dr Opoku concluded his statement by urging the public and political commentators to “disregard all false narratives” about Prof Adu Boahen’s health during the 1996 elections, stressing the need for historical accuracy in Ghana’s political discourse.