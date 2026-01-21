Cedi gains against the dollar artificial — Bryan Acheampong accuses Mahama govt of cosmetic solutions

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Dr Bryan Acheampong, has launched a sharp criticism of the John Mahama-led administration, accusing it of mismanaging key sectors of the economy just one year into its tenure.

He said the government has failed to show clear direction and decisive leadership, particularly in addressing transportation challenges in major cities, which he argued continue to weaken productivity and disrupt the daily lives of Ghanaians.

Dr Acheampong made the remarks on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, insisting that an NPP government under his leadership would confront what he described as the National Democratic Congress’ cosmetic approach to governance. He added that he would directly challenge the NDC for political power after winning the party’s presidential primaries.

“The current situation with the dollar is artificial, and this is clearly reflected in the transport sector as well. Instead of supporting the private sector to drive the economy, the government is relying on cosmetic measures,” he stated.

He was speaking to party delegates on the third day of the second leg of his campaign tour in the Eastern Region, where he engaged members of the Atiwa Bloc, made up of the Atiwa East, Atiwa West, and Fanteakwa constituencies.