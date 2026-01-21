Arrest anyone blocking roads for funerals, parties without permit — Accra Mayor orders Police

Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey

The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, has announced a sweeping crackdown on illegal roadblocks across the capital, warning that unauthorised closures that disrupt traffic and endanger public safety will no longer be tolerated.

He said the directive is part of a broader Accra Metropolitan Assembly strategy to restore order on the city’s roads, improve traffic flow, and protect both motorists and pedestrians from avoidable risks created by indiscriminate road blockages.

Mr Allotey noted that the growing practice of blocking roads without approval has become a major source of congestion and chaos in the city.

“I am going to really enforce this law. I am going to empower the police, and if they see any roadblock and the person doesn't have a permit, they should apply the law,” he said.

He stressed that the era of arbitrary road closures is over.

“We can't sit in a country where anybody just wakes up and blocks the road,” the Mayor declared.

As part of the new measures, Mr Allotey announced tighter controls on the issuance of permits for road closures. He directed district coordinators to consult the police before approving any request.

“I am going to tell my district coordinators not to just grant a permit for anybody who requests a road to be blocked. Before they do that, they must see the district police commander before they go ahead to grant any permit,” he added.

The Mayor said the enforcement exercise will be carried out jointly by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the Ghana Police Service to ensure strict compliance and restore sanity on Accra’s roads.