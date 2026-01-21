Philanthropist Latif Hamilton refurbishes critical hospital ward in Cape Coast

In a significant philanthropic move, Latif Hamilton, founder of the popular Matlat Hotel, has fully refurbished the Emergency Ward of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital.

The initiative aims to enhance emergency medical care for the community and motivate healthcare professionals.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony on Monday, January 19, 2026, Hamilton stated the gesture was a "solemn responsibility" to revitalize a crucial public facility. "This renovation is our contribution to ensuring better emergency services for the people of Cape Coast," she said.

Highlighting a critical challenge, Faustina Hamilton, the founder's wife, explained that the donation also seeks to incentivize medical professionals to accept postings at the hospital. "We are aware that some doctors and staff are reluctant to work here due to the conditions," she observed. "By improving the infrastructure, we hope to attract qualified personnel to serve this community."

She further appealed to the government and other public-spirited citizens to support the hospital, noting its strategic importance due to its proximity to St. Augustine College and other schools.

In his appreciation, the Acting Medical Superintendent, Dr. Vincent Kudor, thanked the Hamiltons and echoed the call for broader support. "Poor facilities have unfortunately led to a reduction in patient attendance," he revealed. He made a passionate appeal to both private and public sectors to assist with further renovation, emphasizing the need for corrosion-resistant materials to withstand the coastal sea breeze.

The benefactor, Latif Hamilton, urged others to follow suit. "I appeal to the government and individuals to help restore this hospital to its former prestige," he stressed. "I hope our act inspires similar contributions."

A sentiment echoed by a concerned citizen at the event, who questioned the commitment of other affluent individuals in Cape Coast, suggesting local businesses should reinvest in the community's wellbeing, not just profit from it.