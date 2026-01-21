GWL announces emergency shutdown at Kpeve Headworks

The Management of Ghana Water Limited (GWL), Volta Region, has announced an emergency shutdown at the Kpeve Headworks on Thursday, 22nd January 2026, at 5:00 a.m.

The shutdown is necessary to enable engineers to carry out urgent repair works on a serious leakage on the raw water transmission line.

Water supply to Ho Township, Kpeve, Peki, and surrounding communities will be temporarily disrupted during the shutdown. The management of GWL apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates the public's patience and understanding.

The repair works will address a serious leakage on the raw water transmission line, aiming to improve water supply reliability in the affected areas. Production will resume immediately after the repair works are completed.

Customers are advised to store adequate water ahead of the shutdown to minimize disruptions. The management of GWL thanks the public for their cooperation and understanding in this matter.

For further information, customers can contact Ghana Water Limited, Volta Region. The management appreciates the public's patience and looks forward to restoring normal water supply soon

The Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has attributed the current water shortage in the Volta Region to erratic power supply from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG). Speaking on Swiss 93.7 FM in Ho, Mr. Wisdom Semevor, Commercial Manager at GWL's Volta Regional Office, explained that the power outages have affected the company's water supply operations, adding that it takes time for the machine to restore sufficient power to supply the water.

Mr. Semevor urged customers to pay their bills on time to avoid disconnection, noting that GWL has stopped chasing customers after 14 days of distributing bills. He emphasized the importance of timely payments to enable the company to serve customers effectively. The company has already summoned some defaulters to court, with hearings pending.

GWL is seeking government intervention to build a new headworks at Kpeve to address the water shortage challenges. The company's Public Relations Officer, Madam Rhoda Donkor, assured customers that efforts are underway to improve the situation and urged them to continue using available payment platforms for easy and timely payments.

Madam Donkor encouraged customers to take advantage of the payment platforms to avoid disruptions in water supply. She emphasized the importance of cooperation from customers to enable GWL to provide reliable services. The company is committed to serving its customers and appreciates their understanding and support.

The Commercial Manager of Ghana Water Limited (GWL), Mr. Wisdom Semevor, has announced that the water extension project from Kpeve to Akrofu and Sokode is imminent. The pipes have already been delivered to Sokode, and the company is awaiting the contractor's announcement to commence work. This project is expected to provide a reliable water supply to the Sokode community.

Mr. Semevor also revealed that GWL has started work on another extension project along the Ho-Aflao Road to the Airport areas and some old sites. This project aims to boost water supply to customers in these areas.

These developments demonstrate GWL's commitment to improving water supply services in the Volta Region. The company is working to expand its network and provide reliable water supply to more communities.