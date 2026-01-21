JUSAG suspends intended strike as gov’t responds to concerns

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has suspended its intended strike following government’s response to its demands.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Samuel Afotey Otu, the National President of JUSAG, on Tuesday said: “The planned strike has been suspended pending implementation of the payment plan by government.”

It said government had responded to JUSAG's demands following its announcement to embark on an indefinite strike from Monday 19th January, 2026 over delays in the payment of eight months salary arrears to staff.

“Staff of the Judicial Service are, therefore, admonished to attend to their normal duties as we monitor progress of implementation,” the statement said.

JUSAG announced its decision to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike beginning January 19. 2026.

Following the announcement, the National Labour Commission summoned the Judicial Service and Ministry of Finance to hear the issues in dispute.

GNA