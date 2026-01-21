Ghana moves to secure Kwame Nkrumah’s final home in Guinea for heritage preservation

The Government of Ghana has begun formal negotiations with the family of Guinea’s first President, Ahmed Sékou Touré, to acquire the residence where Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah lived and worked during his final years in exile as Co-President of Guinea.

The initiative, undertaken on the direct instructions of President John Dramani Mahama, is aimed at safeguarding the legacy of Ghana’s first President and converting the historic property into a heritage and tourism site of Pan African significance.

The development was disclosed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. He said the Mahama administration intends to restore and preserve the residence as a lasting tribute to Dr. Nkrumah while creating a comprehensive historical experience that traces his life and leadership journey from Ghana to Guinea.

According to Mr. Ablakwa, the decision was formally communicated to the Sékou Touré family on Saturday when Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang led a high level Ghanaian delegation to visit the family and inspect Dr. Nkrumah’s long abandoned residence in Guinea. The visit followed the investiture of Guinea’s President, Mamady Doumbouya.

“The Mahama Administration intends to renovate and preserve Nkrumah’s Guinea residence not only as an act of respect but also to protect the Osagyefo’s legacy and create a full experience for tourists to follow Nkrumah’s outstanding life from Ghana to Guinea,” the Foreign Affairs Minister stated.

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently negotiating the terms and conditions of the proposed takeover while engaging heritage and preservation experts to guide the restoration and conservation works.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is negotiating the terms and conditions and engaging preservation experts for this important assignment. In the spirit of transparency and accountability, the Ghanaian public shall be fully apprised at every stage,” he said.

Mr. Ablakwa assured that the government will keep the public fully informed throughout the process, in line with its commitment to openness and accountability.

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah lived in Guinea following his overthrow in 1966 and was appointed Co President by Ahmed Sékou Touré, a historic gesture that cemented a defining chapter in Pan African solidarity and African political history.