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Apologise to Bawumia for falsely branding him as a liar — Nana Akomea tells Kennedy Agyapong

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP Apologise to Bawumia for falsely branding him as a liar — Nana Akomea tells Kennedy Agyapong
WED, 21 JAN 2026

Chairman of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer campaign communications team, Nana Akomea, has asked Kennedy Agyapong to apologise to the former Vice President over what he describes as false and baseless accusations.

Mr. Agyapong, a former Assin Central MP and a contender in the NPP’s upcoming presidential primaries, had accused Dr. Bawumia of lying about the party’s 1992 flagbearer, Professor Albert Adu Boahen.

He alleged that Dr. Bawumia claimed Professor Adu Boahen did not contest again in 1996 because of health reasons.

In a video circulating on social media last week, Mr. Agyapong urged delegates to reject Dr. Bawumia, arguing that the former Vice President was unfit to lead the party and the country.

Responding in a statement dated Tuesday, January 20, the Bawumia campaign dismissed the claims as unfounded and challenged Mr. Agyapong to provide evidence.

The statement said Dr. Bawumia “has never made the statements that have been attributed to him,” adding that the accusations were “baseless, uninformed and unwarranted.”

The campaign further cautioned against misinformation within the party, noting that “wrongful attributions have the potential to unnecessarily mislead the public and inflame tensions within our Party.”

Nana Akomea said the former Vice President expects a retraction and apology, stressing that political contestation should be guided by truth and civility rather than personal attacks.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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