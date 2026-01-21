Frerol Rural Bank donates phototherapy units, relief items to health and special needs institutions in Kpando

Frerol Rural Bank Limited, on behalf of the First Sky Group, has donated two (2) phototherapy machines to the Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital in Kpando and assorted food items, toiletries, and essential supplies to the Community Inclusive Special School at Kpando-Abanu in the Volta Region.

The total value of the donation is estimated at about GH₵60,000, comprising approximately GH₵30,000 worth of medical equipment and GH₵30,000 worth of assorted relief items.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Frerol Rural Bank, Mr. Abdul-Wahab, said the gesture forms part of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and its commitment to community development.

“As a rural bank, our mandate is to mobilize resources from rural communities and reinvest them to empower economic activities for development. Once returns are made, it is only right that we give back to the people who made it possible,” he stated.

Mr. Abdul-Wahab explained that Frerol Rural Bank was acting on behalf of the First Sky Group, a conglomerate that strongly believes in giving back to society. He noted that the Group’s Executive Chairman, Mr. Eric Seddy Kutortsey, a native of the area, has consistently championed initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of local communities.

“We have seen the needs at the hospital and the special school. We have seen children who require urgent care and support. As a local company, it is only appropriate that we respond to these needs,” he added.

He further appealed to other corporate organizations and benevolent individuals to partner with Frerol Rural Bank to support schools, hospitals, and vulnerable institutions within the community.

Receiving the phototherapy machines on behalf of the hospital, Dr. Philip Peprah, a Pediatrician at the Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital, expressed profound gratitude to the First Sky Group and Frerol Rural Bank for the timely donation.

“These phototherapy machines are used to treat neonatal jaundice. Until now, we sometimes had to use one unit for two babies, which is not standard practice,” he explained.

Dr. Peprah noted that untreated neonatal jaundice could result in severe brain damage, leading to lifelong disabilities such as hearing loss, speech impairment, and mobility challenges.

“With these machines, more babies will be saved, and we can raise healthier future leaders for this nation,” he said.

He used the opportunity to appeal for additional support, including incubators, cardiac monitors, and other critical neonatal equipment, to further enhance healthcare delivery at the facility.

At the Community Inclusive Special School in Kpando-Abanu, the Headmaster, Mr. Lumor Daniel, also expressed appreciation to Frerol Rural Bank and the First Sky Group for their timely intervention.

He gave a brief history of the school, stating that it was established in 1995 and taken over by the government around the year 2000. Despite its public status, he said the school continues to face serious infrastructure and logistical challenges.

“The school lacks adequate classrooms, staff accommodation, teaching and learning materials, and a perimeter fence,” Mr. Lumor explained.

He revealed that the absence of a fence had previously resulted in tragic incidents where some pupils wandered off the school premises, leading to loss of life.

“We urgently need a fence wall with gates, teachers’ bungalows, accessible washrooms for children with disabilities, and basic teaching materials. At times, teachers even use their own money to buy lesson notebooks,” he lamented.

Mr. Lumor commended the Frerol Rural Bank team for their compassion, noting that some members were visibly moved during their interaction with the children."

“I pray that God blesses the bank with more customers so they can continue supporting the needy in society,” he added.

Also present at the event was Togbe Adzalokko VII, a representative of Okpekpewuokpe Togbega Dagadu IX, who commended Frerol Rural Bank and its parent company for their generosity.

He advised the hospital management to ensure the phototherapy machines are properly used and well-maintained, and praised the bank for its continued support to vulnerable institutions in the community."