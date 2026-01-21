ECG attributes Volta Region's erratic power supply to overstretched transmission lines

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has identified several factors contributing to the erratic power supply in the Volta Region.

In a letter to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), ECG cited overstretched radial transmission lines and overloaded transformers at the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) as major contributors to the issue.

According to ECG, the main source of electricity supply in the region is the GRIDCo substation at Asiekpe, which supplies power to Ho, Kpando, Kpeve, and Kejebi. The company stated that consultations with GRIDCo have led to an agreement to raise the tap changers on power transformers at Bulk Supply Points (BSPs) to improve voltage levels in the short term.

ECG has deployed a team to assess BSPs and voltage profiles in the region, aiming to find solutions to improve voltage levels and prevent outages. Measures are being taken to stabilize power supply, including upgrading transformers and improving network configurations.

The company is also taking steps to address the issue in the medium to long term. ECG is constructing a 40MVA capacity substation at Sokode Gborgame and switching stations at Peki and Akatsi. Discussions are underway to upgrade overloaded power transformers and establish a ring network to reduce line losses and improve reliability.

These interventions aim to improve power supply reliability and reduce outages in the Volta Region. ECG's efforts are focused on finding sustainable solutions to address the challenges and provide stable power supply to residents, businesses, and public institutions in the region.

Meanwhile the Volta Regional Director of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Mr. Philip Agbezudor, has earlier warned the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) – Volta Region that a regulatory compliance notice will be issued if ECG fails to respond to PURC’s request for an update on the erratic power supply and improvement measures in the Volta and Oti regions after issuing a leter of reminder to the ECG on Monday following days other responds on their request.

On 12 January 2026, the Volta regional office of PURC wrote to ECG’s Volta Regional Management asking for details on the persistent power fluctuations, low voltage, and frequent unannounced outages that have become rampant from Asiekpe to Dambai, affecting homes, businesses and public institutions.

Speaking on Swiss FM (Ho), Mr. Agbezudor noted that ECG has not yet replied to the letter, preventing PURC from informing the public. Consequently, on Monday 19 January 2026 his office sent a reminder giving ECG until Friday to furnish the required information.

He urged residents to protect their household appliances given the rising low‑voltage incidents and repeated cuts, especially during peak hours, and reminded them that they can file damage claims with ECG, copying PURC, so the complaints can be investigated and appropriate action taken.

PURC reiterated its deep concern over the unstable supply across the region and emphasized that, should ECG continue to withhold the update, the commission will proceed with a formal regulatory compliance notice to compel accountability and safeguard consumer interests.