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Galamsey operation: NAIMOS officer shot in the thigh responding to treatment — Schandorf

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Galamsey operation: NAIMOS officer shot in the thigh responding to treatment — Schandorf
WED, 21 JAN 2026

A personnel of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) is responding to treatment after being shot in the thigh during an anti-galamsey operation in the Bono Region.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 20, along the Subinkurom–Kyeremasu stretch in the Dormaa Central Municipality, where armed assailants reportedly opened fire on the task force.

The attack led to an exchange of gunfire between the assailants and the NAIMOS personnel, resulting in injuries to one officer and the death of one attacker.

According to a statement signed by the Media Relations Officer at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Paa Kwesi Schandorf, “injured officer was swiftly rushed to the St. Matthew Catholic Hospital at Ampenkuro, where he is currently responding to treatment.”

The statement explained that the assailants were hiding in nearby bushes and began shooting upon sighting the NAIMOS team.

Meanwhile, one of the attackers, identified as Abuu Ibrahim, was shot dead during the exchange and pronounced dead on arrival at the same hospital.

NAIMOS reaffirmed its commitment to the fight against illegal mining, stating that “despite the persistent attacks and disruptions, it remains committed to fighting the scourge of illegal mining.”

The statement further urged the public to continue supporting its operations.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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