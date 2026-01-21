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Galamsey operation: Armed assailant killed in gun exchange with NAIMOS personnel — Schandorf

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Galamsey operation: Armed assailant killed in gun exchange with NAIMOS personnel — Schandorf
WED, 21 JAN 2026

An armed assailant has been shot dead after opening fire on personnel of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) during an anti-galamsey operation in the Bono Region.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 20, along the Subinkurom–Kyeremasu stretch in the Dormaa Central Municipality, where the assailant shot a NAIMOS officer in the thigh during an exchange of gunfire.

According to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the NAIMOS task force came under attack while carrying out a routine operation in the area.

The assailants were said to have laid ambush in nearby bushes and fired upon the team when they arrived.

In a statement signed by the ministry’s Media Relations Officer, Paa Kwesi Schandorf, NAIMOS said “the injured officer was swiftly rushed to the St. Matthew Catholic Hospital at Ampenkuro, where he is currently responding to treatment.”

The statement further disclosed that the attacker who was killed has been identified as Abuu Ibrahim and was pronounced dead on arrival at the same hospital.

NAIMOS reaffirmed its resolve that “despite the persistent attacks and disruptions, it remains committed to fighting the scourge of illegal mining.”

NAIMOS has also urged the public and other stakeholders to continue supporting efforts to clamp down on galamsey activities across the country.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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