Europe won’t yield to 'bullies' Macron warns as Trump pushes Greenland claim

French President Emmanuel Macron declared on Tuesday that Europe would refuse to give in to "bullies", delivering a pointed message at the World Economic Forum in Davos. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also pledged an "unflinching" response to US President Donald Trump's renewed territorial claims over Greenland.

"Let us not accept a world order that is decided by those who claim to have the loudest voice or the strongest stick," said Macron who was wearing sunglasses due to an eye problem.

"Let's not waste time with crazy ideas. Let's not open Pandora's box."

The speech came amid rising tension over the proposals of the American president Donald Trump to take control of Greenland.

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Trump has also threatened to increase customs duties against European states that oppose the move.

In response, the European Union might have to deploy its anti-coercion policy which makes it possible to limit imports from a country, restrict access to certain public markets and block certain investments when the latter tries to impose its views through economic coercion.

"It's a crazy' situation in which the EU might have to use this for the first time against the United States," said Macron.

"Europe now has very strong tools and we must use them when we are not respected and when the rules of the game are not respected," he added.

Macron, who addressed the forum in English, said that no meeting of the G7 group of nations was planned for Thursday in Paris. But he said that France, which is chair of the group this year, would be willing to organise one.

"I want to make the G7 a forum for frank dialogue and for collective and cooperative solutions," Macron told reporters after his speech.

EU leaders to address Davos summit amid tension over Trump's Greenland plan

Trump has also proposed a 'Peace Council' under his control to work on resolving conflicts around the world in competition with the UN, with an entry fee of $1 billion for a permanent seat.

"France and Europe are committed to national sovereignty and independence, and to the United Nations and its charter," said Macron in response to the suggestion.

When asked if Trump was still an ally, Macron refused to comment. "It's up to him to answer that question. His behaviour doesn't quite fit with that.

"I'm not here to judge or comment," added Macron. "I'm here to act. I defend the French economy when it is attacked by things that are unfair. I have been defending a stronger Europe for nine years," he added.

"We must not be attacked or assaulted," he said.

(with newswires)