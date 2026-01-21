Vice President Prof. Opoku-Agyemang bids farewell to outgoing Chinese Ambassador

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has bid farewell to Mr Tong Defa, the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, at the end of his almost two-year duty tour of the country.

The Vice President acknowledged Ghana's longstanding relationship with China and thanked the Chinese Ambassador for his service and contributions to strengthening the co-operation between the two countries.

She cited the zero-tariff agreement and his efforts in securing two grants for the construction of the Aflao Market and the Catholic Science and Technology University in Damongo.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang encouraged Mr Tong Defa to “carry Ghana with him“ during the next stage of his journey.

She reaffirmed Ghana's strong interest in expanding both her trade relations and her people-to-people ties.

She also conveyed her sincere appreciation for the warm hospitality extended to President John Dramani Mahama during his recent visit to China, where a new blueprint for future engagements was drawn.

In a world that was changing rapidly, the Vice President noted the importance of continuously reviewing and strengthening partnerships that are mutually beneficial.

She wished Mr Tong Defa safe travels, and she thanked him once again for his dedicated service.

She said she looked forward to welcoming the incoming Chinese Ambassador and continuing the strong cooperation between Ghana and China, as they work together to advance the shared interests of their two countries.

On his part, Mr Tong Defa highlighted the fact that bilateral trade between Ghana and China has reached an unprecedented $15 billion.

GNA

GNA