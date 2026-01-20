NPP, Police and EC hold stakeholder meeting ahead of presidential primary

A joint stakeholder meeting has been held between the New Patriotic Party Presidential Elections Committee, the Ghana Police Service and the Electoral Commission as preparations intensify for the party’s presidential primary.

The meeting brought together members of the NPP National Executive Committee alongside representatives of the various presidential aspirants.

Discussions centred on security arrangements and the overall state of readiness for the primary scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The engagement was aimed at ensuring that the internal contest is conducted in a free, fair, transparent, credible and peaceful manner.

Addressing the meeting, the Inspector General of Police assured participants of the commitment of the security services to guarantee a smooth, credible and incident free electoral process. He stressed the need for close collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure the success of the exercise.

Participants expressed satisfaction with the work of the Presidential Elections Committee so far, commending its conduct and the progress made in managing the preparatory processes.

The NPP reaffirmed its commitment to democratic principles and pledged to deliver a transparent, fair and credible presidential primary.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.