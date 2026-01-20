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Tue, 20 Jan 2026 Health

Bathing with sea water cannot cure Mpox - Disease Control Officer cautions public

  Tue, 20 Jan 2026
Bathing with sea water cannot cure Mpox - Disease ControlOfficercautions public

Ms Linda Adjapong, the Tema Metro Pest and Disease Control Officer, has cautioned the public against the belief that bathing with sea water can cure Mpox, describing the claim as false and dangerous. 

Ms Adjapong stressed that the practice had no scientific basis and might expose people to additional health risks.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), she explained that Mpox was a viral disease that spreads mainly through close physical contact with an infected person, contaminated materials, or infected animals, noting that there was no evidence that seawater could kill the virus or prevent infection.

She said a community assessment revealed that some members of the public have recently been seen bathing in the sea with the hope of curing suspected symptoms, adding that the trend was driven by misinformation and fear rather than medical advice. 

Ms Adjapong warned that relying on such methods could delay proper diagnosis and treatment, leading to further spread of the disease, explaining that Mpox required appropriate medical attention and public health measures. 

Some public health measures included early reporting of symptoms, isolation of suspected cases, and adherence to guidance from health professionals, emphasising that treatment focused on managing symptoms and preventing complications and not on unproven traditional practices.

She also cautioned that bathing with sea water could expose individuals to other infections, urging Ghanaians to rely on information from the Ghana Health Service and other credible health authorities to prevent worsened situations and putting communities at risk.

The Pest and Disease Control Officer appealed to Ghanaians to adopt hygiene practices such as frequent hand washing with soap and water, avoiding close contact with people with strange rashes or flu-like symptoms, and not sharing personal items such as towels or bedding.

She encouraged people who suspected they might have been exposed to Mpox to report to the nearest health facility promptly for care.

GNA

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