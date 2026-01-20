Concerned Asante youth back Asante candidates in NPP flagbearer race 

The Concerned Asante Youth has declared its support for two natives of the Ashanti Region, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary scheduled for January 31.

Mr Ebenezer Nyamekye, President of the group, told a press briefing in Kumasi that the decision was motivated by the desire to see a candidate from the Ashanti region lead the party, citing the region's historical contributions to the NPP's electoral fortunes.

He said the region had benefitted significantly under leaders from the area, particularly during the tenure of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Mr Nyamekye pointed to major development projects such as the Sofoline Interchange, Asokwa Interchange, and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Accident and Emergency Centre as evidence of the region's progress under his leadership.

He argued that presenting a candidate from the Ashanti region again would energise the party's base and translate into massive electoral support in the 2028 general elections.

“We believe that if a candidate from this region is given the opportunity, he will serve the entire nation diligently and bring meaningful development to the Ashanti region and beyond,” he stated.

Mr Nyamekye noted that both Dr Adutwum and Mr Agyapong had distinguished themselves in public service and contributed immensely to national development.

Dr Adutwum, he said, made a significant impact as Minister for Education, while Mr Agyapong served as Press Secretary under the Kufuor administration, playing a key role in government communications.

While endorsing both aspirants, the group stressed that delegates must rally behind the candidate who demonstrated the most tangible impact while serving in government.

“The delegates will decide between these two. Both served the Ashanti region and Ghana well, but the one whose service has had the greatest impact should be given the nod,” Mr Nyamekye said.

He dismissed suggestions that the group's position amounted to tribalism, insisting that the move was rooted in fairness and historical precedent rather than ethnic bias.

“This is not tribalism. There is a saying that charity begins at home. We believe our candidates are competent and have proven records. Supporting them is about capacity, not ethnicity,” he explained.

Mr Nyamekye further maintained that the NPP's electoral performance in the Ashanti region had historically been stronger under candidates who hail from the region, citing the overwhelming support former President Kufuor enjoyed compared to other party leaders.

He expressed confidence that delegates would heed their call and support a candidate from the region, describing it as a strategic decision that could boost the party's chances in the 2028 general elections.

GNA