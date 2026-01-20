NPP's Valentino threatened to either kill himself or kill our daughter if she goes ahead with divorce — Family demands justice

The family of Gilda Nortey, wife of former New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for Korle Klottey, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, has issued a strong call for justice following her alleged stabbing in the United States.

Relatives said Gilda Nortey was stabbed several times by her husband during a domestic dispute reportedly triggered by discussions about divorce.

Her uncle, David Gyapanin, described the incident as shocking and unacceptable, insisting that the family will pursue justice to its full extent.

According to him, the disagreement escalated after Gilda indicated she might file for divorce if challenges in the marriage persisted. He alleged that Mr Nortey threatened to either kill himself or kill her before attacking her.

“She said she might go for divorce if things continued that way. He threatened to either kill himself or kill her. He stabbed her three times,” Mr Gyapanin recounted in an interview with Citi News. “She begged him to take her to the hospital, and he agreed only if she promised not to mention his name.”

He said Gilda managed to save herself by driving to the hospital where she works after securing her car keys. She is currently recovering and in improving condition.

“As a family, we want nothing less than justice,” he stressed. “This happened in the United States, and we expect the law there to work fully. You cannot marry someone’s daughter and decide to end her life because she wants out of the marriage. If justice is not served there and he returns to Ghana, we will still pursue justice.”

Police in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, confirmed that the incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 17, 2026, along Mayfair Drive. Officers said the victim was transported to the hospital by first responders and is in stable condition, adding that there was no threat to the public.

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, 41, of Harrisburg, has been charged with attempted homicide, possession of an instrument of crime with intent to use, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Court records indicate that he was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge David Judy, who denied him bail. He is currently being held at the Dauphin County Prison pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for January 26, 2026, as investigations continue.