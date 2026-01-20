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NPP flagbearer race: ‘My opponents are insulting me to revive their failed campaign’ — Bawumia

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP NPP flagbearer race: ‘My opponents are insulting me to revive their failed campaign’ — Bawumia
TUE, 20 JAN 2026 1

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has accused his opponents in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race of resorting to personal attacks in a bid to stay relevant.

He said intelligence available to his campaign suggests that some aspirants have adopted insults and falsehoods as a strategy to sway delegates against him.

Speaking on a campaign trail at Manso Adubia in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, January 20, Dr. Bawumia urged party delegates to ignore what he described as vile attacks and vote massively for him.

He further claimed that some aspirants have even concocted statements he never made just to insult him, but stressed that he remains focused on winning the contest.

“We have heard about a strategy by our opponents to insult me and spread lies in these final days of the flagbearer elections. I urge all of you to stay alert, because you will hear more of such claims. Their aim is to use vile personal attacks to sway your minds, but I ask you not to listen to them.

“On election day, go out and vote for me. This is not a contest of insults. They know their campaign has failed, which is why they have resorted to personal attacks. They are using an ‘if you miss the ball, don’t miss the man’ strategy in the hope of staying relevant in the race,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia added, “I will not give them my attention. My focus remains on winning the election on January 31. They have even tried to twist my words just to find grounds to insult me.”

The comments in response to a recent outburst by former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, who described Dr. Bawumia as a liar over claims that Professor Adu Boahen did not contest the 1996 NPP flagbearer race.

Mr. Agyapong urged delegates of the party to reject Dr. Bawumia because he is a liar and incompetent, adding that he was the reason the party lost massively in the last general elections.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Ebiemo | 1/21/2026 7:36:15 AM

They should fight among themselves - nation-wreckers! You all supported these gargantuan corruption, Nepotism, excessive taxation, hyperinflation, heavy borrowing, unemployment, national despondency.

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