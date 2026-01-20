‘We’ll support local gold refinery efforts’ — Ken Ashigbey backs new GoldBod deal

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Engineer Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, has thrown his weight behind a new gold refining agreement signed by the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), pledging the Chamber’s support to make local gold refining a reality.

The Ghana Gold Board recently signed an agreement with Gold Coast Refinery Limited and its South African partner, Rand Refinery, to begin 24-hour gold refining in Ghana from February 1.

The deal will allow up to one metric tonne of gold to be refined locally every week at the Gold Coast Refinery.

The agreement is part of efforts to address long-standing concerns about Ghana exporting nearly all its gold in raw form, a practice that forces the country to depend on foreign refineries to determine purity and value, often resulting in revenue losses and high refining charges paid abroad.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Accra, Dr. Ashigbey described the agreement as a major step in Ghana’s journey towards value addition and local refining.

“This is definitely a major thing that has to be done. This is the beginning of the journey, and as a Chamber, we are committed to refining gold in Ghana,” he said.

He noted that the Chamber of Mines has already engaged key refineries, including Rand Refinery and Gold Coast Refinery, to explore pathways towards achieving London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) accreditation in Ghana.

“Our commitment is not just in talk,” Dr. Ashigbey added. “We are committed to working with the Gold Board, the Bank of Ghana and all refineries to ensure that this process works and that we begin to see gold stamped with Ghana on it.”

He expressed confidence that once systems are fully in place and volumes increase, large-scale mining companies will also begin refining their gold locally, further strengthening Ghana’s position in the global gold value chain.