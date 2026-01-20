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It’s extremely difficult for me to explain why I lost Hohoe seat — Peter Amewu

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Politics It’s extremely difficult for me to explain why I lost Hohoe seat — Peter Amewu
TUE, 20 JAN 2026 1

Former Member of Parliament for Hohoe, Peter Amewu, has admitted he cannot fully explain why he lost his seat in the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Amewu, who served as Railway Minister under the former NPP administration, won the constituency for the first time in 2020 in the party’s history but was defeated by an NDC candidate in the recent polls.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ PM Express on Monday, January 20, the former lawmaker suggested that voters may have preferred a new face, despite him leading in several pre-election surveys.

“It will be extremely difficult for me to understand why I was not repeated. Because everybody know throughout Ghana, all the research that were done clearly that the people who were going to vote… maybe that is why they want to try the candidate, so I was booted out,” he said.

Mr. Amewu attributed his loss partly to broader national factors affecting the NPP, including economic challenges, leadership perceptions, and other swing factors that influenced voting patterns.

“Basically, we were booted out because of our economic performances, leadership skills, corruption, tax and name them, and these are swing factors that affect voting patterns in Ghana. This accounts for between 60 to 70%,” he explained.

He added that similar patterns were observed across other constituencies, with several colleagues in Parliament losing their seats due to the same national trendsz

He, however, noted that the former Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration performed extremely well in its first tenure.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Niko | 1/21/2026 5:45:37 AM

You remember bringing more than 100 STC buses on the eve of your election ? What was the reason behind it ? The court said you're not to be considered as a former mp . Stripped you of that position. You will never be mp again if that's what you are anticipating.

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