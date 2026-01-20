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Tue, 20 Jan 2026 Crime & Punishment

Four youths fined GH¢3,800 each for assaulting Kade SHTS teacher

  Tue, 20 Jan 2026
Four youths fined GH¢3,800 each for assaulting Kade SHTS teacher

The Kade Magistrate Court has handed down stiff fines to four youths convicted of assaulting a teacher at Kade Senior High Technical School, in a ruling aimed at deterring violence against educators.

Presiding judge, His Worship George Davis Ofori, ordered each of the convicts to pay a fine of GH¢3,800. Out of the amount, GH¢1,800 is to be paid into the court, while GH¢2,000 will go directly to the assaulted teacher as compensation.

The court made it clear that the punishment would not be taken lightly, warning that any failure to fully settle the fine would result in a six month custodial sentence.

The assault, which occurred within the school premises, has sparked widespread concern among parents, teachers, and education stakeholders, reigniting debate over student discipline and the safety of teaching staff in schools.

Education authorities in the area have since called for stronger disciplinary measures and sustained sensitisation to curb rising cases of student indiscipline and violence in educational institutions.

The four convicts have been directed to pay the fines within the period stipulated by the court or face imprisonment.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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