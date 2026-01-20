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Arise Ghana picketing: ‘I would’ve released dogs on them if I were US embassy’ — Janet Nabla

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Former Peoples National Party (PNP) presidential candidate Janet Asana Nabla
TUE, 20 JAN 2026 4
Former People's National Party (PNP) presidential candidate Janet Asana Nabla

Former People’s National Party (PNP) presidential candidate Janet Asana Nabla has criticised pressure group Arise Ghana over what she describes as selective activism.

The group on Tuesday, January 20, began picketing at the United States Embassy in Accra, demanding that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta return to Ghana to face trial.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyPrime on the same day, Asana Nabla said she would have reacted aggressively if she were in charge of the embassy, pointing to what she perceives as the group’s double standards.

“If I were to be the American Embassy, I would release dogs on them so that it would chase them,” she said.

She argued that Arise Ghana remained silent when the NDC administration, through Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine, filed nolle prosequi to free party members who were on trial.

“All of a sudden, the same movement are now picketing against this. This is injustice. These are not the type of movements we want in the country — political movements that are very selective,” shestated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ofori-Atta, along with other suspects, faces 78 charges arising from the controversial revenue assurance contract awarded to Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

He reportedly left Ghana on January 5, 2025, on medical grounds and is currently in the custody of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over a separate visa-related issue.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Kwame | 1/20/2026 6:00:49 PM

You are not cultured; you have neither integrity nor conscience. Your porcupine hairstyle is a proof.

Comments4
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