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‘Be mindful of your words; Ofori-Atta has not been convicted by any court’ — Frank Davies tells Benard Mornah

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines ‘Be mindful of your words; Ofori-Atta has not been convicted by any court’ — Frank Davies tells Benard Mornah
TUE, 20 JAN 2026 6

A member of the legal team of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Frank Davies, has criticised the lead convener of pressure group Arise Ghana, Bernard Mornah, over his public allegations against the former minister.

Arise Ghana on Tuesday, January 20, began a picketing exercise at the United States Embassy in Accra, demanding that Mr. Ofori-Atta return to Ghana to face trial.

Addressing the media, Mr. Mornah accused the former minister of stealing state funds and redirecting them into his personal businesses.

Lawyer Davies described the comments as reckless and cautioned that such public pronouncements against an unconvicted individual could have legal consequences.

“You can say whatever you want about an accused person, a suspect, or a person of interest, but until the charges or allegations are proven, you cannot make such wide comments or call all kinds of things,” he said while speaking on Accra-based Joy News.

He emphasised that Mr. Ofori-Atta is not intimidated by public pressure or media attacks and remains committed to following the legal process.

“If you like, picket till Jesus Christ comes, it will not change anything. Ken Ofori-Atta is not scared of prosecution,” he added.

Mr. Davies also urged the public to avoid speculation on social media amid Mr. Ofori-Atta’s court hearing today in the United States over his immigration status.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

I am a "helo" | 1/20/2026 5:53:18 PM

Does what you are telling Benard Mornah make sense? How can the court convict your client when he is hiding in America and wouldn't like to come to Ghana?

Comments6
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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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