Media not just bystander in fight against proliferation of small arms and light weapons – Ameyibor

The West Africa Network of Journalists for Security and Development (WANJSD) on Tuesday asserted that in the fight against the proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW), the media is not just a bystander, but a crucial partner whose active involvement is indispensable.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Vice President of West Africa Network of Journalists for Security and Development stated in Accra that without strategic engagement and empowerment of the media, efforts to combat SALW proliferation and gun violence will fall short.

He said, "The media is the bridge between policymakers and the public and to effectively tackle gun menace, we must court the buy-in of media and media advocacy groups to play leading roles in public education and sensitization."

Mr Ameyibor reiterated that the SALW proliferation continues to pose a significant threat to national security, stability, and development across Africa, stressing, “The consequences of unchecked SALW proliferation are dire, with rising gun violence, armed robbery, and communal conflicts claiming lives and undermining economic progress."

Speaking to the media in recent escalation of gun violence across Africa, Mr Ameyibor, WAANSA-Ghana/UNDP SALIENT Project Fund Coordinator, stressed that the media's role in combating SALW proliferation is multifaceted, including but not limited to awareness and education, investigative journalism, platform dialogue, development of documentaries, commentaries, articles, and daily news broadcasts.

He said with proper coordination with stakeholders, both traditional and social media outlets can amplify awareness about the dangers of SALW proliferation and the importance of responsible gun ownership.

He said to harness the media's potential, state institutions, security, and civil society organizations must as a matter of priority provide access to information through a timely and accurate information sharing which forms the bedrock of healthy dissemination of news and effective reporting.

He stressed that security agencies and government bodies must develop and build a transparent and trustworthy communication channel with the media.

Mr Ameyibor, who is also the Executive Director of Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA CONSULT), stressed the need for consistent and periodic media training as well as the provision of resources to enhance journalistic work. “The safety of reporters covering SALW issues must also be assured.”

He called further for advocacy groups, civil society organisations state and non-state actors to work closely with media outlets to amplify messages and coordinate efforts.

“Involve media in policy discussions and planning on SALW issues, provide funding and logistical support for media-led initiatives on SALW awareness and advocacy, and acknowledge and reward outstanding contributions by media professionals in highlighting SALW issues,” Mr Ameyibor recommended.

Mr Ameyibor underscored the crucial role the media play in shaping public opinion and influencing policy decisions on SALW.

He also expressed concern that media reportage of SALW faces several challenges, including limited access to information, lack of expertise, pressure from special interest groups, risk of harm or intimidation, and complexity of SALW issues.

Notwithstanding, he stressed that to promote peace and security, it is essential to empower the media and enhance accountability in reporting SALW.

Mr Ameyibor, however, admonished the media to seek out multiple sources, verify information and avoid sensationalism to promote responsible and accurate reporting on SALW, urging them to also provide context and use accurate and neutral language.