‘If you like picket till Jesus Christ comes’ — Ofori-Atta’s lawyer tells Arise Ghana

A member of the legal team of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Frank Davies, has dismissed the ongoing picketing by pressure group Arise Ghana at the United States Embassy in Accra, describing the action as futile.

He said the protest will not lead to the deportation of his client, insisting that due process must be followed.

Arise Ghana, led by Bernard Mornah, on Tuesday, January 20, began an indefinite picket at the embassy, demanding the return of Mr. Ofori-Atta to Ghana to face trial.

The group has accused the former minister of corruption and vowed to continue the action until he is brought back to the country.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News, Mr. Davies criticised the remarks made by Mr. Mornah, arguing that the accusations were reckless and prejudicial.

“If you like, picket till Jesus Christ comes, it will not change anything. Ken Ofori-Atta is not afraid of prosecution,” he said.

The lawyer cautioned against what he described as public condemnation of a person whose case is still pending, stressing that allegations must be proven in court.

“You can say whatever you want about an accused person, but until the allegations are proven, you cannot make such wild comments and call people thieves,” he stated.

He stressed that his client remains committed to respecting the legal process and that no individual or group has the power to bypass established procedures.