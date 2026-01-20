Fire outbreak at Afful Nkwanta: Subin MP calls for solidarity with victims

Member of Parliament for the Subin Constituency, Hon. Kofi Obiri Yeboah, has expressed profound concern following a fire outbreak at Afful Nkwanta Dagomba Line that destroyed several wooden structures and disrupted the livelihoods of traders and residents.

Reacting to the incident which occurred on Saturday, the MP said in a message shared on his official Facebook page that he received the news with a heavy heart, describing the destruction as a major setback for affected families.

He extended his sympathies to all victims, assuring them of his thoughts and prayers during the difficult time.

Hon. Obiri Yeboah confirmed that the Ghana National Fire Service has been alerted and is actively working at the scene to manage the situation and prevent further damage.

He prayed for the protection of lives and emphasized the need for community support and compassion as victims begin the process of recovery.

The extent of the damage is yet to be fully assessed, while authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the fire after containment.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns about fire safety in densely populated areas with wooden structures.