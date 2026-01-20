NPP flagbearer race: ‘I was for Bawumia until I heard Ken’s practical economic policies’ — Dr. Ampaabeng

A senior member of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer campaign team, Dr. Alex Ampaabeng, has stated that he switched support from former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after engaging Mr. Agyapong on what he describes as practical economic policies.

He said the former Assin Central MP’s ideas on job creation convinced him to back his presidential bid.

Dr. Ampaabeng explained that he was initially aligned with Dr. Bawumia but reconsidered his position after a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Agyapong.

According to him, the discussion, which was expected to last 30 minutes, stretched to about three hours due to the depth of the proposals presented.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyPrime on Tuesday, January 20, the former Deputy Finance Minister said the encounter changed his perception of Mr. Agyapong’s readiness to manage the economy.

“I didn’t hear theory. What I heard were practical, easy-to-implement ideas and policies that can translate into job creation opportunities,” he said.

Dr. Ampaabeng added that his decision was guided by professional considerations as a finance expert assessing the feasibility of government policies.

“As a finance person, I look at the fiscal and financial feasibility of any government policy, and I can tell you he has the solution,” he noted.

The comments come ahead of the NPP’s presidential primaries scheduled for Saturday, January 31, where more than 200,000 delegates are expected to vote.

Five aspirants are contesting the race, including Kennedy Agyapong, Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and former General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.