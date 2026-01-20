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Ghana secures US$30 million grant from China to build university in Damongo

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Ghana secures US$30 million grant from China to build university in Damongo
TUE, 20 JAN 2026 4

Ghana has secured a US$30 million grant from the Government of China for the construction of a university in Damongo in the Savannah Region.

The grant agreement was signed between the two countries during a meeting involving the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, and the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Tong Defa.

The Ministry of Finance announced the development in a social media post on Tuesday, January 20.

The agreement forms part of broader development cooperation between Ghana and China and is expected to support higher education infrastructure in the northern part of the country.

It also adds to recent bilateral engagements aimed at strengthening economic and social ties between the two nations.

Dr. Forson expressed appreciation to the Chinese Ambassador on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama and the people of Ghana, acknowledging his contribution to Ghana–China relations.

“Although your tenure was brief, it coincided with the conclusion of two important grant agreements for Ghana,” he said in reference to an earlier funding for a multipurpose market in Aflao in the Volta Region.

The Finance Minister further highlighted China’s longstanding support for Ghana’s development, noting that relations between the two countries date back to the era of President Kwame Nkrumah and Chairman Mao.

He stressed the need to deepen economic cooperation, particularly by reducing exchange losses arising from the use of third-party currencies in bilateral trade.

Dr. Forson indicated that Ghana is exploring the possibility of settling trade transactions in the Ghanaian cedi and the Chinese yuan (RMB), adding that such discussions would be pursued at the policy level, including with the Bank of Ghana.

“It is inefficient to rely on third-party currencies when trade is conducted directly between Ghana and China,” he noted.

Ambassador Tong, in his remarks, thanked the Finance Minister for the cooperation extended to him during his tour of duty and congratulated the government on Ghana’s improving economic performance.

He described himself as proud of the state of Ghana–China relations and said he was encouraged by the tangible outcomes achieved within a short period, especially in development cooperation.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Noco | 1/20/2026 6:12:56 PM

Does Ghana still need university at the expense of job creation? Masses have completed universities, having degree in the finest programs, yet no job for them to apply the skills gained from the school. Building more universities with no job creation is a misplaced priority.

Comments4
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