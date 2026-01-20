Arise Ghana pickets US Embassy to demand Ofori-Atta’s extradition

Pressure group Arise Ghana is currently picketing the United States Embassy in Accra, calling for the return of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to Ghana to face investigations into alleged financial mismanagement.

The protesters, dressed predominantly in red and black, gathered near the embassy with placards carrying messages such as “Bring Ken Home” and “No Hiding Place for Corruption.”

They insisted that the former minister should make himself available to investigators amid ongoing probes into transactions undertaken during his time in office.

The protest comes at a time when the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is investigating a number of deals approved under Mr Ofori-Atta’s tenure, including revenue assurance contracts, aspects of the public debt restructuring programme and payments made through sole-sourcing arrangements.

Ken Ofori-Atta served as Finance Minister from 2017 to 2024 under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration and has been at the centre of sustained public debate over issues of public finance management and procurement.

His legal team has previously indicated that he is prepared to cooperate with any lawful investigative process, explaining that his stay outside the country is temporary and based on health and security considerations.

Arise Ghana has maintained that accountability requires the former minister’s physical presence in Ghana and has vowed to sustain pressure until he returns to respond to the investigations.