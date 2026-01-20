Apologise over false claims, unfortunate attack on Bawumia – Dr. Ayew Afriye chases Ken Agyapong

Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore, has called on Hon. Kennedy Agyapong to issue an immediate and unqualified apology to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, following what he describes as an unjustified public attack based on inaccurate information.

According to Dr. Afriye, he watched with concern a recent video in which Kennedy Agyapong launched blistering attacks on Dr. Bawumia, accusing him of distorting history and calling him a liar over a statement Dr. Bawumia never made. The MP described the comments as unfortunate and damaging, particularly at a time when party unity is critical.

Dr. Afriye clarified that the controversial statement being attributed to Dr. Bawumia was, in fact, made by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi. He explained that the comment was made two days earlier during the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB) campaign tour in the Ashanti Region.

“This makes the attack on Dr. Bawumia completely unjustified and unfortunate,” Dr. Afriye stated, stressing that the failure to verify facts before going public has raised serious concerns within the party and among the general public.

He further noted that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong owes not only Dr. Bawumia but also NPP delegates and the Ghanaian public an apology. According to him, such a gesture would help calm tensions within the party and reinforce the spirit of unity needed as the party prepares for critical political activities ahead.

Dr. Afriye emphasized that while disagreements are inevitable in politics, they must be handled with facts, decency, and mutual respect. He warned that personal attacks and misinformation only serve to weaken the party rather than strengthen it.

In his Facebook post, Dr. Afriye encouraged party members and supporters to always verify facts before responding to issues. He reaffirmed that the DMB campaign will remain clean and free of attacks on other aspirants, adding that the Ashanti Regional tour is ongoing and scheduled to end on January 27.