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VIDEO: ‘I’ll meet Dr. Domfe amano amano, he has no sense one bit; he can't call me ‘kwasia’ and go free’ — Solomon Owusu

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines VIDEO: ‘I’ll meet Dr. Domfe amano amano, he has no sense one bit; he cant call me ‘kwasia’ and go free’ — Solomon Owusu
TUE, 20 JAN 2026

Director of Communications for the United Party (UP), Solomon Owusu, has vowed to throw equal volley of ballistics at University of Ghana lecturer, Dr. George Domfe, following what he describes as a series of verbal assaults on him.

Mr. Owusu said the matter stems from his earlier public criticism of opinion polls produced by Dr. Domfe’s organisation, which he described as fake and misleading.

According to the UP spokesperson, Dr. Domfe later called him and subjected him to verbal abuse, including calling him senseless and a fool, a development he says he will not take lightly.

Speaking on Accra FM, Mr. Owusu said the insults crossed the line and warned that he is prepared to face Dr. Domfe physically if they ever meet.

“Dr. Domfe and I have an awaiting fight. At a point, I publicly criticised what I described as fake polls he and his organisation were putting out,” he said.

He added, “As far as I am concerned, wherever I meet Dr. Domfe, there will be a fight. He cannot be verbally aggressive without being ready to face the consequences physically.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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