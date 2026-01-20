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Former NPP Parliamentary Candidate arrested in US over alleged wife stabbing

  Tue, 20 Jan 2026
Headlines Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Klottey Korle Constituency
TUE, 20 JAN 2026 2
Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Klottey Korle Constituency

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Klottey Korle Constituency, has been taken into custody in the United States following allegations of stabbing his wife during a domestic dispute.

Reports indicate that Nortey was arrested on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, after a heated argument with his spouse escalated into violence, prompting local authorities to intervene.

Sources from the scene reveal that the incident occurred amid a domestic disagreement, leading U.S. law enforcement to detain Nortey immediately. He remains in custody and is expected to face legal proceedings under American domestic violence laws.

The case has drawn significant attention both in Ghana and among Ghanaian communities abroad, given Nortey’s prominence as a former parliamentary candidate and active political figure in the Klottey Korle Constituency.

Authorities are expected to provide further updates as the legal process unfolds in the United States.

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Comments

Kenny | 1/21/2026 11:47:44 AM

So what do you want us to do by reporting this to us? You couldn't have reported the story without bringing in his party affiliation. Anytime someone does something instead focusing on the person, no, it's either NPP or NDC.. We are tired of this two parties aaba!!!

Comments2
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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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