Agradaa agrees to pay GH¢100,000 damages to Empress Gifty to end defamation case

The defamation suits filed by gospel musician Empress Gifty Oppong Adorye against Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, have officially been settled following an out of court agreement involving a GH¢100,000 payment.

Lawyer for Nana Agradaa, Richard Asare Baffour, confirmed that the settlement was on January 20, 2026 adopted as a Consent Judgment by both the Tema Land Court and the Tema Main Court, effectively ending the two cases initiated in May and June 2025.

Empress Gifty had dragged Evangelist Asiedua to court over a series of social media publications she described as defamatory and injurious to her reputation. The gospel musician had sought GH¢40 million in damages for alleged slander and libel, alongside a perpetual injunction to restrain further publications, the removal of the offending content from social media, and full recovery of legal costs.

The cases, however, did not proceed to full trial after both parties opted for an amicable resolution through negotiations.

As part of the agreed settlement, Nana Agradaa paid GH¢100,000 to Empress Gifty to cover legal fees and related expenses. She also undertook to retract the statements in question, issue a public apology, and request the assistance of the National Information Technology Agency to facilitate the removal of the disputed content from social media platforms.

Richard Asare Baffour stated that all the conditions outlined in the settlement have been fully complied with, confirming that the payment has been made and the public apology duly rendered.

With the courts adopting the Consent Judgments, Empress Gifty has formally withdrawn all claims arising from the lawsuits, bringing the long-running legal dispute to a definitive close.