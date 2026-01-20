Asiedu Nketiah extends NDC’s appreciation to chiefs and people of Wenchi

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has extended the party's gratitude to the chiefs and people of Wenchi in the Bono Region for their massive support during the 2024 elections.

He said the NDC acknowledged the loyalty and contributions of the chiefs and people of Wenchi towards the party's electoral victory in the last General Election.

Mr Nketiah expressed his appreciation at a political rally of NDC supporters and some traditional authorities at Wenchi, as part of his nationwide “Thank You Tour” to the region.

He assured that the government would reciprocate the love and loyalty shown to the party by ensuring the Wenchi Constituency benefited from the implementation of social and economic intervention programmes to advance development in the area.

Mr Nketiah said the government had prioritized improvement in health, education, and road infrastructure, as well as job creation, and assured that Wenchi would receive its fair share of those projects.

Alhaji Seidu Haruna, Member of Parliament for Wenchi, also expressed appreciation to the chiefs and people for retaining him as their MP for the second consecutive time.

He pledged to work hard to advance progressive development in the constituency and tackle emerging development needs.

Madam Gloria Opoku, Wenchi Municipal Chief Executive, stated that the government is implementing several development projects in the municipality to enhance the lives of its people.

GNA