ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asiedu Nketiah extends NDC’s appreciation to chiefs and people of Wenchi

  Tue, 20 Jan 2026
NDC Asiedu Nketiah extends NDC’s appreciation to chiefs and people of Wenchi
TUE, 20 JAN 2026

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has extended the party's gratitude to the chiefs and people of Wenchi in the Bono Region for their massive support during the 2024 elections.

He said the NDC acknowledged the loyalty and contributions of the chiefs and people of Wenchi towards the party's electoral victory in the last General Election.

Mr Nketiah expressed his appreciation at a political rally of NDC supporters and some traditional authorities at Wenchi, as part of his nationwide “Thank You Tour” to the region.

He assured that the government would reciprocate the love and loyalty shown to the party by ensuring the Wenchi Constituency benefited from the implementation of social and economic intervention programmes to advance development in the area.

Mr Nketiah said the government had prioritized improvement in health, education, and road infrastructure, as well as job creation, and assured that Wenchi would receive its fair share of those projects.

Alhaji Seidu Haruna, Member of Parliament for Wenchi, also expressed appreciation to the chiefs and people for retaining him as their MP for the second consecutive time.

He pledged to work hard to advance progressive development in the constituency and tackle emerging development needs.

Madam Gloria Opoku, Wenchi Municipal Chief Executive, stated that the government is implementing several development projects in the municipality to enhance the lives of its people.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

How tipper truck killed UCC lecturer and his TA in their vehicle parked How tipper truck killed UCC lecturer and his TA in their vehicle parked

2 hours ago

UCC TA killed alongside lecturer graduated as best student of Geography Department — School reveals UCC TA killed alongside lecturer graduated as best student of Geography Departme...

2 hours ago

UCC mourns lecturer and teaching assistant killed in road crash UCC mourns lecturer and teaching assistant killed in road crash

2 hours ago

NPP should be the last to speak on recent power crisis — Akwatia MP NPP should be the last to speak on recent power crisis — Akwatia MP

3 hours ago

Our client will not retract gay allegations against Ntim Fordjour - Angel Maxines lawyersinsist Our client will not retract gay allegations against Ntim Fordjour - Angel Maxine...

3 hours ago

Calls for Energy Ministers resignation baseless — Steve Manteaw Calls for Energy Minister's resignation baseless — Steve Manteaw

3 hours ago

President Mahama has not gagged free expression — Shamima Muslim President Mahama has not gagged free expression — Shamima Muslim

3 hours ago

Ghanaians wish Bawumia is currently thePresident — NPP communicator Ghanaians wish Bawumia is currently the President — NPP communicator

4 hours ago

Fourth Akosombo unit restored as power recovery efforts intensify Fourth Akosombo unit restored as power recovery efforts intensify

4 hours ago

Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP King Charles and Trump toast ties despite Iran tensions

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line