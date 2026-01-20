Ablakwa must resign over US visa freeze, his amateur diplomacy could choke Ghana’s economy — Minority

The Minority Caucus has called for accountability from Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, warning that the US visa freeze could severely affect Ghana’s economy by putting billions in annual remittances at risk.

Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh outlined the caucus’s concerns during a press briefing on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, highlighting the potential impact on families and the nation.

“The United States accounts for the single largest share of remittances to Ghana,” he said. “Between $1.5 billion and $2.5 billion each year comes from hardworking Ghanaians abroad. A freeze like this is not symbolic; it directly chokes an economic lifeline.”

He added, “These are ordinary families who depend on these transfers to pay school fees, medical bills, and start small businesses. For them, this is more than a visa issue. It is a question of survival.”

Nana Asafo-Adjei criticised the Foreign Minister’s handling of the matter, saying, “Instead of quietly resolving technical issues with the US embassy, we witnessed public posturing, tit-for-tat gestures, and inflammatory statements. This is amateur diplomacy at the expense of ordinary citizens.”

The caucus called on the government to act swiftly, urging that “President Mahama must deploy a special envoy and establish a task force to ensure these remittances and the welfare of our citizens are safeguarded. Delay is no longer an option.”