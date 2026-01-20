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VIDEO: Policewoman who shot and killed taxi driver at Tetegu arrested

  Tue, 20 Jan 2026
Crime & Punishment VIDEO: Policewoman who shot and killed taxi driver at Tetegu arrested
TUE, 20 JAN 2026

A female police officer attached to the Surveillance Unit of the Ghana Police Service has been placed in detention after allegedly shooting and killing a taxi driver at the Tetegu bus stop in the Ga South Municipality.

The officer, identified as Corporal Gifty Oppong, was arrested after two okada riders who witnessed the incident lodged a formal complaint with the police.

Details surrounding what led to the shooting remain unclear. Reports indicate that the officer attempted to flee the scene but was hit by a moving vehicle in the process, sustaining injuries.

She is currently in police custody as investigations continue. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased taxi driver has been transported to the Police Hospital, where it has been deposited for preservation, identification, and autopsy.

Watch full video below:

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