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Tue, 20 Jan 2026 Headlines

Here are names of those who bought Metro Mass Transit buses for Gh¢2,500

  Tue, 20 Jan 2026
Here are names of those who boughtMetro Mass Transit buses for Gh¢2,500

Receipts linked to the sale of Metro Mass Transit MMT buses have surfaced online, exposing details of individuals who allegedly acquired the vehicles under questionable circumstances during an auction exercise.

The images circulating show official MMT receipts issued to buyers for buses described as unserviceable. Some of the documents reflect payments of GH¢16,200 and GH¢22,690, while others indicate varying amounts.

The receipts contain the names of purchasers, transaction dates, fleet numbers, and signatures of MMT officials who processed the sales. They also show that payments were made at different MMT stations and recorded as proceeds from the sale of unserviceable buses.

Each receipt carries the official stamp and serial number of Metro Mass Transit Limited, confirming that the transactions were formally documented.

The development comes amid earlier revelations by the Deputy Managing Director of MMT, Haroun Apaw Wiredu, that some of the buses were sold in the period leading to the 2024 general elections, with certain vehicles reportedly going for as low as GH¢2,500.

Meanwhile, speaking to journalists in Accra on Monday, January 19, the Minister of Transport, Joseph Nikpe Bukari, confirmed that government has initiated an inquiry into the bus sales.

He stated that the governing boards are currently reviewing the transactions to assess whether the values assigned to the buses were appropriate.

Mr Bukari said he has instructed both management and the boards of MMT to conduct a thorough reassessment of the auction process, stressing that conclusions cannot be drawn until the review is completed.

“It is not something I can conclude on immediately. The auctions did take place, but if there are questions to be asked, we will go back into it and determine the next steps,” he said.

Check below:

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Comments

Kwame | 1/20/2026 2:47:59 PM

I am not surprised; I have said over and over that the wickedness of Akufo-Addo and the NPP in general has no limit. The question is, who is going to vote for such a political party for them to fight over their presidential candidate? May God forbid. I have never seen such political cruelty in Ghana's history before.

Comments20
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