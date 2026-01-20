Afife Senior High Technical: A GETFund project to commence soon

Mr Eric Edem Agbana, the Member of Parliament for Ketu North, has successfully facilitated the award of contracts for major infrastructure projects at Afife Senior High Technical School (ASSETS).

The commencement of the projects follows months of advocacy, stakeholder consultations and strict adherence to Ghana's public procurement processes.

The projects, to be funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), have reached a critical implementation phase, with contractors expected to officially move to site after a sod-cutting ceremony scheduled for Monday, January 26.

The initiative marks a significant milestone in efforts to improve teaching, learning, and student welfare at the school.

The approved works include the construction of a two-storey dormitory block with a courtyard for girls, a two-storey dormitory block with a courtyard for boys, a two-storey administration and library block, and a modern 24-seater toilet facility.

The facilities are expected to ease accommodation pressures, strengthen administrative operations, and enhance access to academic resources for both students and staff.

All four projects are scheduled for completion within 12 months and form the first phase of a broader transformation agenda aimed at repositioning Afife Senior High Technical School as a centre of excellence in technical and vocational education within the Ketu North Municipality.

In addition to the newly awarded contracts, Mr Agbana has initiated parallel processes to ensure that uncompleted and abandoned structures on the school's campus are rehabilitated and completed within the same period.

He noted that this integrated approach is intended to maximise the impact of the investment and create a more conducive and modern learning environment.

The MP expressed appreciation to traditional authorities, school management, community leaders, and other stakeholders for their sustained support, stressing that continued collaboration would be key to delivering additional development projects and improving educational outcomes for young people across the constituency.

GNA