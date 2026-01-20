Current weather air pollution, not harmattan – EPA

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has cautioned the public that the current weather is not Harmattan, but an extreme form of air pollution that is harmful to health.

In a press statement issued by the authority, it stated that this can cause reduced lung function, respiratory infections, inflammation, and oxidative stress (which affects the body’s balance).

The EPA has issued a caution to citizens, urging the adaptation of wearing a nose mask and drinking plenty of water. It further urged food vendors to cover food and water to keep dust off, wash fruits thoroughly before eating, and stay indoors if necessary.

They also called for the usage of shea butter (ORI) on the body and hair, especially before bed.

“Drink warm water regularly, especially for the elderly, avoid the sun during hot afternoons. Do not eat cold food in the morning, especially for the elderly.

“Don't use A/C or fans at night; wait until morning to avoid catching a cold. Keep your chest warm until noon. Always wear a nose mask in public places, on motorcycles (okada), or in public transport. This situation may last for a while, so please stay safe and share this information with others,” the statement read.

-DGN online