Why Peter Amewu says Kennedy Agyapong is the best option for NPP

Former Energy Minister John Peter Amewu has said his endorsement of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong in the New Patriotic Party presidential contest is based on firsthand experience and close interaction with all the contenders.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express, Amewu said he has worked directly with each of the candidates and is therefore well placed to assess their capabilities and leadership qualities.

“I have an opportunity to interact with all the other five candidates,” he said. “So I am in a position to tell you that I have dealt with all these people.”

He explained that his relationship with Kennedy Agyapong dates back to their time in government, where they worked together at the highest level.

“I dealt with him, and we sat in the cabinet together,” Amewu said. “I worked under his economic management team as a team player.”

While acknowledging the strength of the field, Amewu stressed that competence alone will not be enough as the party prepares for the next general election.

“All five of those candidates are exceptionally good candidates,” he said.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party faces a defining moment that demands unity and resilience rather than just internal appeal.

“We need a medium through which our party will be united,” Amewu said. “The election that is coming up in 2028 is not a normal election.”

He argued that broad appeal and the ability to consolidate support across the party will be critical in determining success.

After carefully considering all the contenders, Amewu said Kennedy Agyapong best fits that requirement.

“When I have examined all these other five candidates, the best among them, the one that is most competitive in terms of this internal environment issue, is Kennedy Ohene Agyapong,” he said.