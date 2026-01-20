NATO’s cracks that will never heal

Whether Trump ever invades Greenland or not is almost beside the point. The damage is already done. The sentence has been spoken, the thought normalized, the unthinkable turned into a cocktail-party hypothetical. That alone should terrify anyone who still believes NATO is a sacred pact rather than a fragile agreement duct‑taped together by fear, memory and fading habits of trust.

NATO was never just a military alliance. It was a psychological contract. A vow that certain lines would never be crossed, certain ideas would never even be entertained. You don’t joke about annexing allies. You don’t float trial balloons about carving up friendly territory like a bored emperor scanning a map for his next hobby. You don’t treat sovereign partners as real estate listings. Once you do, the alliance stops being a family and becomes a hostage situation.

And that is the real wound, not to NATO’s tanks, not to its budgets, not even to its readiness reports but to its spine. Trust is the only weapon NATO has that cannot be manufactured. Missiles can be built. Soldiers can be trained. Strategies can be rewritten every decade. Trust, once poisoned becomes a slow, expensive disease that no summit communiqué can cure.

For seventy-five years NATO sold itself as predictability in an unpredictable world. A boring machine of consensus, paperwork, shared drills and mutual defence clauses written in the dry language of lawyers and the wet ink of history’s blood. Its power was not drama but reliability. You knew who was on which side. You knew the rules. You knew that if the worst happened no one would suddenly decide that alliances are optional and borders are merely polite suggestions. Now that certainty is gone.

When the leader of the alliance’s most powerful member casually questions the value of NATO flirts with abandoning it or toys with the idea of territorial acquisition from a partner, something fundamental collapses. Even if nothing happens. Even if it was “just rhetoric.” Even if the administration changes and a more civilized tone returns. The crack remains. Because allies do not listen only to what you do. They listen to what you consider doing.

Every European capital heard the message loud and clear, the United States is no longer a constant; it is a weather system. Sometimes sunny. Sometimes violent. Sometimes destructive. Always unpredictable. You can negotiate with an enemy. You can deter a rival. But you cannot build your survival strategy around a roulette wheel disguised as a superpower.

So NATO today exists in a strange limping state. Officially united. Practically nervous. Publicly loyal. Privately preparing for betrayal. Defence ministries are no longer asking how to coordinate with Washington; they are asking how to survive without it if necessary. Not out of ideology, but out of instinct. And that instinct is deadly to alliances.

Once partners begin planning for abandonment, cooperation turns transactional. Solidarity becomes conditional. Meetings become performances. Statements become theater. The famous Article 5 starts to read less like a guarantee and more like a clause written in disappearing ink.

Some argue that NATO has survived worse. Vietnam. Iraq. Trump before. Yes. But this is different in one crucial way: this time the threat is not disagreement over policy. It is disagreement over the very idea of alliance itself. The suggestion that loyalty is negotiable. That treaties are temporary. That partners are burdens unless they pay rent. That logic is not diplomacy. It is protection racket economics. And once that logic enters the bloodstream of global politics, it does not politely leave.

Even if future American presidents wrap themselves in Atlantic flags and recite speeches about shared values, European leaders will remember. Militaries will remember. Intelligence agencies will remember. The maps will be redrawn quietly; budgets shifted silently, doctrines rewritten in cautious language that translates to one brutal sentence: trust no one fully.

NATO will continue to exist, of course. Bureaucracies are immortal. Logos outlive principles. There will be summits, group photos and carefully choreographed smiles. But the soul of the alliance, the assumption that some things are simply unthinkable, has been punctured.

Greenland, in this context, is not geography. It is symbolism. It represents the moment when alliance stopped meaning “we stand together” and started meaning “we stand together unless something better comes along.” That is not an alliance. That is a marketplace. And marketplaces do not inspire soldiers to die for each other.

The tragedy is that NATO does not collapse with an explosion. It erodes. Quietly. Politely. With press releases and diplomatic language and carefully chosen words that hide the rot underneath. One day the building is still standing, the flag still flying, the anthem still playing, yet everyone inside knows the foundation is cracked and the exit signs are suddenly very important.

Trust, once lost, does not return with elections. It returns, if ever, with decades of consistent behaviour, humility, and restraint. Three qualities modern geopolitics treats as weaknesses.

So no, the real danger is not American troops landing in Greenland. The real danger is that NATO has already learned to imagine it. And once an alliance can imagine its own betrayal, it has already begun to die.

Thanos Kalamidas, retired journalist and columnist for various print and digital news-agencies and magazines.