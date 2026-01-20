30-Year-Old ‘Sakawa’ Suspect Arrested for Digging Grave in Search of Human Bones

Police in Bolgatanga have arrested a 30-year-old man who was allegedly caught digging up a grave at the Tindonmolgo community cemetery, an incident that has sparked fear and outrage among residents.

The suspect was apprehended late at night by vigilant community members who noticed unusual activity at the burial grounds. He was restrained at the scene and later handed over to the police.

According to police sources, the suspect gave a bizarre explanation upon arrest, claiming he was confused by the darkness and had mistaken a human grave for an anthill while attempting to dispose of ritual items.

However, the condition of the disturbed grave suggested a more deliberate act. The excavation appeared targeted, raising strong suspicions that the suspect was searching for human bones—materials often associated with ritual practices and cyber‑fraud activities commonly referred to as sakawa.

The Bolgatanga Police Command has confirmed that the suspect is in custody as investigations continue to determine his true motives and whether he acted alone or with accomplices.

Residents of Tindonmolgo have since called for tighter security around cemeteries and stronger measures to curb ritual‑related crimes, expressing concern that such incidents could become more frequent if not addressed.