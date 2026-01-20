Venezuela: Of Bandits, Stenographers, and the Capture of a Sovereign

The year 2026 has barely drawn its first breath, and already the leader of the “civilized” world has treated us to a spectacle of such naked, unadulterated banditry that even the most hardened cynic must pause to marvel at the sheer gall of it.

On January 3rd, the world watched as the self-appointed global sheriff, the United States of America, descended upon Caracas like a common thief in the night.

They did not come to negotiate; they did not come to mediate. They came to kidnap—a sovereign, for that matter.

The capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, is not a “victory for democracy,” as the well-manicured talking heads on CNN and the BBC would have you believe. It is an act of international piracy, a brazen violation of every treaty, law, value, and scrap of human decency that the West pretends to uphold.

But before we dissect the current madness, let us look at the perpetrator's pedigree.

The United States treats Central and South America not as a collection of sovereign nations, but as its private backyard. On this plantation, the “help” is expected to remain submissive or face the whip. The history of US intervention in this region is a blood-soaked ledger of broken lives and shattered dreams.

No wonder, Simon Bolivar cried out: “The United States appears to be destined by Providence to plague America with misery in the name of liberty.”

In 1954, the CIA orchestrated the overthrow of Jacobo Árbenz in Guatemala, not because he was a threat to American security, but because he dared to suggest that the United Fruit Company should pay its fair share of taxes. Tens of thousands of Guatemalans paid for that “democratic” correction with their lives in the decades of civil war that followed. In 1973, they turned their sights on Chile, backing the brutal coup that murdered Salvador Allende and installed the butcher Augusto Pinochet. They called it “saving Chile from communism”; the mothers of the desaparecidos called it murder. Then came the 1980s and the dirty wars in Nicaragua, where the US funded the Contras, terrorists by any objective definition, to bleed a nation that sought its own path. And who can forget the 1989 invasion of Panama? They rained fire on the El Chorrillo neighborhood, killing hundreds of civilians, just to snatch Manuel Noriega, a man who had been on the CIA payroll for decades until he became inconvenient.

This is the “Rules-Based International Order” in its rawest form: the rule of the jungle, where the predator writes the laws and the prey is expected to applaud its own consumption.

Now, let us turn our gaze to the sanctimonious hypocrisy of the children of continent-stealers, genocidalists, rapists, and plunderers. These are the same people who, for the past few years, have worked themselves into a lather of moral indignation over Russia’s intervention in Ukraine. They scream about “sovereignty,” “territorial integrity,” and “international law” until they are blue in the face. They tell us that Russia is a pariah state for launching a “unprovoked” war, conveniently forgetting the decade of NATO expansion and the proxy war they ignited on Russia’s doorstep.

Yet, when the Trump administration sends its military into a sovereign capital to kidnap a sitting Head of State, where is the outrage? Where are the sanctions? Where are the calls for an International Criminal Court warrant for the bandits in Washington?

The silence is deafening, broken only by the rhythmic scratching of pens held by the Western stenographers masquerading as journalists.

These “journalists”, these amoral presstitutes, are the lowest life form in the imperial ecosystem. They are the psychological profile of a psychopathic serial killer: total absence of sympathy, a chilling delight in mayhem, and a robotic devotion to the narrative of their corporate masters. They did not aggressively question the legality of this action. They did not ask how a domestic US indictment for “narco-terrorism” gives Washington the right to violate the UN Charter and the very US Constitution they claim to revere.

Lest we forget, treaties signed and ratified by the Senate become the “Supreme Law of the Land” under Article VI of the US Constitution. By violating the UN Charter and the OAS Charter, the US government is not just breaking international law; it is committing a constitutional crime.

But the moronic stenographers do not care for such “technicalities.” They are too busy polishing the boots of the bandits, framing a kidnapping as a “surgical strike” and a show trial as “justice.”

As Frederick Douglass once asked of the American slaveholder, I ask of the modern imperialist: “What, to the Venezuelan, is your Fourth of July? What is your ‘democracy’ but a thin veil for your avarice? What is your ‘human rights’ but a whip to lash those who refuse to bow?” You speak of freedom while you forge chains. You talk of peace while you prepare the gallows. Your “civilization” is a sham, your “justice” a farce, and your “morality” a hollow shell.

The geopolitical reality is that the West has abandoned even the pretense of diplomacy. We have entered an era of raw, unmediated power, a “banditry” that signals not the strength of the Empire, but its terminal decline.

When a state can no longer persuade, when it can no longer lead by example or even by economic coercion, it resorts to the snatch-and-grab. It is the behavior of a desperate hegemon, lashing out as the world shifts beneath its feet.

And what of the “plantation supervisors” in our own midst? I speak to the Africans who continue to worship at the altar of the West, who look to Washington and London for validation and “aid.”

Someone should tell the idiots to learn the lesson that Gaddafi learned too late. Learn the lesson that Maduro is learning in a US cell. The West has no friends, only interests. They will smile at you, call you a “partner for democracy,” and the moment you stand in the way of their plunder, they will send the drones and the kidnappers.

The capture of Maduro is a national humiliation for Venezuela, yes, but it is a global humiliation for the very idea of sovereignty. It is a signal to every nation in the Global South: your borders do not exist, your laws do not matter, and your leaders are merely targets in waiting if they dare to defy the Empire.

We in Africa must stop being the “fuckoffs and misfits” that Hunter S. Thompson described, the winos curling up in the piss-ridden holes of Western narrative. We must find our own voices, our own strength, and our own path. The Empire is naked, its hands are stained with the blood of a thousand interventions, and its “journalists” are nothing more than the cleanup crew for its crimes.

To the Africans who still believe in the “civilizing mission” of the West: look at Caracas. Look at the kidnapped President. Look at the smirking faces of the bandits. This is the future they have in store for anyone who dares to be truly independent. It is time to wake up, to stop the worship, and to realize that the only security we will ever have is the one we build for ourselves, rooted in our own sovereignty and dignity.

©️ Fẹ̀mi Akọ̀mọ̀‌làfẹ̀ (1st Dan)

(Farmer, Writer, Published Author, Essayist, Satirist, Social Commentator, Geopolitical Analyst.)

Blog: https://femiakogun.substack.com