French PM Lecornu says he will use constitutional power to force through budget

French ​Prime ⁠Minister Sébastien Lecornu has confirmed that he will invoke a special ​constitutional power, Article 49.3, to force a budget ‍for 2026 ​through parliament without a vote during Tuesday's session.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu confirmed on Monday evening he would ram his budget bill through parliament without a vote, conceding it was a "partial failure", after weeks of stalled negotiations.

As a result, the premier risks exposing himself to a no-confidence vote, but he is counting on the support of a key swing group in the lower chamber to survive.

He told a news conference he had decided "with a certain degree of regret and a bit of bitterness" to invoke a constitutional measure that would force the legislation through.

Lecornu last year had pledged to seek parliament's approval for a 2026 austerity budget and not force it into law, in a bid to avoid the fate of his two predecessors who were ousted over budget negotiations.

But on Monday, upon announcing he would invoke the power to push the budget through, he said: "We have to be humble. It's a partial success, partial failure."

France says parliamentary approval of budget is 'impossible'

He had managed to get a bill on social security spending approved by year's end, but lawmakers have thus far failed to reach a compromise on state expenses.

"Everyone is also coming to the conclusion that we're heading into a dead end," he said.

Lecornu's centre-right government said last week it would be "impossible" to adopt a 2026 austerity budget by vote.

Any use of "Article 49.3", the constitutional power being used to push the legislation through parliament without a vote, can trigger a no-confidence vote, which can topple the government.

France's article 49.3 a handy constitutional tool to bypass parliament

President Emmanuel Macron hailed the budget, saying it "guarantees stability" and "allows the country to move forward", a government spokesperson said.

Macron emphasised that the budget "required compromises and concessions from everyone".

Lecornu vowed that the new budget would keep the public deficit at five percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

No-confidence motion

But far-right RN leader Marine le Pen denounced Lecornu's "irresponsible announcement" while calling for "harsh punishment for politicians who choose to ruin our country to save their seats".

She added she would file a no-confidence motion, in a post on social media platform X.

The hard-left France Unbowed party had earlier announced it would also table such a motion.

Lecornu has sought to make concessions in the spending bill to please the Socialists, a key swing group in the hung parliament, in order to survive any vote to oust him.

Deficit to deadlock: why France is borrowing €310bn without a budget

Following his announcement Monday, the Socialists indicated they were satisfied with the concessions to their demands for the new budget.

The changes "make it possible to contemplate non-censure," head of the Socialist deputies, Boris Vallaud, said.

"If what has been stated is indeed reflected, there will be no censure," Socialist deputy Jerome Guedj assured.

The eurozone's second-largest economy has been bogged down in political crisis since Macron called a snap poll in 2024, in which he lost his parliamentary majority.

Hoping to bring an end to the impasse on Monday, Lecornu said: "We're going to stop putting on a show for the whole world."

(with AFP)